ECONOMY

Citizen support to continue as long as budget is intact

Citizen support to continue as long as budget is intact

“We will help the citizens to the point it does not affect the state budget,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Thursday, adding that “it has been proved that in the last three years we have been rationally managing public finances and because the Greek economy is doing well, fiscal space is being created. This fiscal space that is created comes back to society. I estimate that fiscal space will also be created in the first half of 2023. If created, it will return to society and will not have anything to do with the elections.”

Speaking to Mega TV about the reduction of value-added tax on basic food items decided by the Spanish government, the minister commented that “economic policy is not implemented with one but with a combination of measures.”

He also mentioned that “Greece is reducing taxes, has abolished the solidarity levy, and in the last few days I spoke with public sector employees who, for the first time, saw a permanent increase in their salaries.”

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘Deposit To Be Returned’ deadline
ECONOMY

‘Deposit To Be Returned’ deadline

Greece borrows 487.5 mln euros in T-bill auction
ECONOMY

Greece borrows 487.5 mln euros in T-bill auction

More e-vehicle cash in Cyprus
FINANCE

More e-vehicle cash in Cyprus

Overhaul of tax mechanism
FINANCE

Overhaul of tax mechanism

Emergency financial aid platform closes on Thursday
ECONOMY

Emergency financial aid platform closes on Thursday

Heating oil to be more expensive from January 1
ENERGY

Heating oil to be more expensive from January 1