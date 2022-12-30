Citizen support to continue as long as budget is intact

“We will help the citizens to the point it does not affect the state budget,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Thursday, adding that “it has been proved that in the last three years we have been rationally managing public finances and because the Greek economy is doing well, fiscal space is being created. This fiscal space that is created comes back to society. I estimate that fiscal space will also be created in the first half of 2023. If created, it will return to society and will not have anything to do with the elections.”

Speaking to Mega TV about the reduction of value-added tax on basic food items decided by the Spanish government, the minister commented that “economic policy is not implemented with one but with a combination of measures.”

He also mentioned that “Greece is reducing taxes, has abolished the solidarity levy, and in the last few days I spoke with public sector employees who, for the first time, saw a permanent increase in their salaries.”