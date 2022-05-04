Aegean Air extends service linking Athens with Paphos

Aegean Airlines flights from Athens to Paphos have been extended until the end of October 2022, according to an announcement by the Paphos region’s Tourism Development and Promotion Office.

Aegean had initially announced in April that the company would schedule a number of flights from Athens to Paphos beginning July 25, due to increasing demand.

The plan has now been extended for an additional two months, allowing direct flights from Athens to Paphos twice a week.

In order to make the route more popular with visitors, Nicosia’s tourism board (ETAP), along with the Aegean team, has organized a promotional trip for Greek travel agents to fly from Athens to Paphos on June 3-5.

ETAP welcomes the flights and hopes that Aegean will reconsider scheduling permanent routes between Athens and Paphos in the near future, the announcement concluded.