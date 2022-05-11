Fifty airlines to fly to Cyprus this summer

Cyprus’ Hermes Airports unveiled its summer 2022 flight schedule to/from Larnaca and Paphos airports, marking the return of various connections to and from the island.

It said 50 airlines are expected to operate flights to/from Larnaca and Paphos airports on 140 routes this summer, including five new ones, from 95 destinations in 38 countries.

“Based on the current planning, the summer period shows positive signs, with airlines scheduling a significant number of flights,” it noted.

It added that in April passenger traffic recorded a significant 85% rise compared to the corresponding month in 2019. In January-April passenger traffic at Larnaca and Paphos airports reached 1,587,337 passengers. Most traffic in April came from the UK, Greece, Germany, Israel, Poland, Austria and Italy.

New destinations such as Pisa (by Ryanair), Salzburg (by Eurowings), Bern (by Helvetic), Nuremberg (Corendon) and Jeddah (Cyprus Airways) have been introduced. In addition to these new routes, eight routes have been reinstated after two years. More specifically, these include fights from the UK – Norwich (TUI) and Belfast (Jet2) – to Paphos – and from Denmark – Aalborg (Jet Time) – Norway – Trondheim and Stavanger (Sunclass) – and Sweden – Norrkoping (Jet Time), Orebro and Vaxjo Kronenberg (Sunclass) – all to Larnaca.

EasyJet is introducing a new service from Paris CDG to Larnaca with two weekly flights, and Wizz Air is adding services from London Gatwick to Larnaca with up to 10 weekly flights, in addition, the airline is also adding a Larnaca-Cardiff route and a Larnaca-Yerevan route with two weekly flights respectively.

Eurowings is introducing a new service from Prague with two weekly flights to Larnaca as well as flights from Stockholm to Larnaca twice a week. Jet2 is also introducing a new service from Bristol to both Larnaca and Paphos with two weekly flights each, while Ryanair is introducing a Newcastle to Paphos service with two weekly flights. Cyprus Airways is adding a Larnaca-Cairo route, Corendon is introducing Larnaca-Dusseldorf and TUS Airways has added Larnaca-Paris.

Hermes Airports Senior Manager of Aviation Development and Communication Maria Kouroupi, said that “this year’s schedule confirms the confidence in Cyprus as a destination since there is a significant recovery in existing and new markets.”