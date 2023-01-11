Fresh decline in Greece’s jobless rate

The Greek unemployment rate eased to 11.4% of the workforce in November 2022, from 11.5% in October and 13.1% in November 2021, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Tuesday.

Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis stated that “we received it at 17.5% and today it is 11.4%. This drop of 6.1 percentage points was not automatic but the result of the tax, fiscal, labor and insurance policy of the government.”

The number of unemployed people totaled 527,758, down 14% from November 2021 and down 1.1% from October 2022.

The jobless rate among women was 14.7% (from 17.5% in November 2021), while among men it fell to 8.7% from 9.4%, respectively.

The unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 31.3% (against 32.3% in 2021), while in the 25-74 age group it fell to 10.3% from 12.1%.

The number of employed people was 4,115,797 in November, up 0.8% from November 2021 and 0.2% from October 2022.