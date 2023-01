Prestigious Dubai-based airline Emirates is launching a new round of cabin crew hiring open days in Greece in January.

It starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3 at the Divani Caravel Hotel in Athens (2 Vassileos Alexandrou). On January 27 Emirates will be at the Holiday Inn in Thessaloniki from 9 a.m.

Candidates must produce a CV in English, along with a recent photo. For more information and to pre-register, go to emirates.com/careers.