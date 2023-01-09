ECONOMY

More than 53,000 applications for Public Employment Service skills program

More than 53,000 applications for Public Employment Service skills program

More than 53,000 applications have been submitted for the skills upgrading program of the Public Employment Service (DYPA, formerly known as OAED), which opened on December 22 and is financed by the Recovery and Resilience Fund with a total budget of 155 million euros.

The new program offers 80 hours of subsidized training to 150,000 private sector workers, leading to the acquisition of digital and “green” knowledge and skills, and the corresponding certification from independent certification bodies.

The amount of the beneficiary subsidy amounts to 5 euros per hour, or a total of up to €400.

Economy Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hiring prospects seen improving in Q1
ECONOMY

Hiring prospects seen improving in Q1

Cyprus sees its workers earn more
ECONOMY

Cyprus sees its workers earn more

Economy lost 200,000 jobs in Oct-Nov
EMPLOYMENT

Economy lost 200,000 jobs in Oct-Nov

Risky shift to service sector
EMPLOYMENT

Risky shift to service sector

Britain, Greece and common challenges
ECONOMY

Britain, Greece and common challenges

Reduction to DYPA-registered jobless
UNEMPLOYMENT

Reduction to DYPA-registered jobless