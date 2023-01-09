More than 53,000 applications for Public Employment Service skills program

More than 53,000 applications have been submitted for the skills upgrading program of the Public Employment Service (DYPA, formerly known as OAED), which opened on December 22 and is financed by the Recovery and Resilience Fund with a total budget of 155 million euros.

The new program offers 80 hours of subsidized training to 150,000 private sector workers, leading to the acquisition of digital and “green” knowledge and skills, and the corresponding certification from independent certification bodies.

The amount of the beneficiary subsidy amounts to 5 euros per hour, or a total of up to €400.