ECONOMY

Agreement for production of new drones in Greece

Agreement for production of new drones in Greece

A memorandum of cooperation for the financing of the construction of a new drone, between the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV), the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the Democritus University of Thrace, the University of Thessaly and the University of Patras, for the design and industrial production of a new unmanned aerial vehicle, was signed on Thursday at an event held at the Finance Ministry.

The ministry proceeded with the financing of a second, more complex unmanned aerial vehicle, making use of the work that has been done and the know-how acquired from the Archytas program for the research, development and industrial production of the first autonomous multipurpose aerial vehicle by entities in the wider public sector.

The deal also boosts EAV’s activity.

Industry Defense

