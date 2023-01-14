Process of privatizing large property near Porto Heli to start again

State asset utilization fund TAIPED is about to launch its second attempt in the last eight years to sell a 624,000 sq.m. property in an excellent location near Porto Heli in the eastern Peloponnese.

This is a piece of public land at Ververonda, which has the potential to host a small airport.

However, the building possibilities are limited and any larger development can only be done through the preparation of a special public property zoning development plan; that is, entering town planning by presidential decree, after the approval of an environmental study and gaining the nod of the government’s Central Administration Council.