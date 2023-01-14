ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

Process of privatizing large property near Porto Heli to start again

State asset utilization fund TAIPED is about to launch its second attempt in the last eight years to sell a 624,000 sq.m. property in an excellent location near Porto Heli in the eastern Peloponnese.

This is a piece of public land at Ververonda, which has the potential to host a small airport.

However, the building possibilities are limited and any larger development can only be done through the preparation of a special public property zoning development plan; that is, entering town planning by presidential decree, after the approval of an environmental study and gaining the nod of the government’s Central Administration Council. 

Property Privatizations

