ECONOMY PRIVATIZATIONS

Delivery of Skaramangas Shipyards to Prokopiou group enters final stretch

Delivery of Skaramangas Shipyards to Prokopiou group enters final stretch

The compensation process for approximately 750 workers at the Skaramangas Shipyards by the company’s special administrator has gathered pace and, once concluded, will represent the final step ahead of the delivery of the shipyards without any obligations to the group of George Prokopiou.

The transfer of the part of the shipyards controlled by the special administrator will give the green light for the completion of the acquisition of the remaining part of the complex owned by the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD), for which the Prokopiou group has also made a bid. Barring any surprises, the process will be completed by the end of February.

Privatizations Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Four bids for Kalamata Airport
PRIVATIZATION

Four bids for Kalamata Airport

Kalamata Airport said to attract significant investor interest
PRIVATIZATION

Kalamata Airport said to attract significant investor interest

Tourism property at spa town goes up for grabs
PRIVATIZATION

Tourism property at spa town goes up for grabs

Hard Rock, GEK Terna confirm Elliniko casino plans
BUSINESS

Hard Rock, GEK Terna confirm Elliniko casino plans

New casino plan to be unveiled
BUSINESS

New casino plan to be unveiled

Streamlining of Elefsis Shipyards
PRIVATIZATION

Streamlining of Elefsis Shipyards