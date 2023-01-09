Delivery of Skaramangas Shipyards to Prokopiou group enters final stretch

The compensation process for approximately 750 workers at the Skaramangas Shipyards by the company’s special administrator has gathered pace and, once concluded, will represent the final step ahead of the delivery of the shipyards without any obligations to the group of George Prokopiou.

The transfer of the part of the shipyards controlled by the special administrator will give the green light for the completion of the acquisition of the remaining part of the complex owned by the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD), for which the Prokopiou group has also made a bid. Barring any surprises, the process will be completed by the end of February.