Ellaktor in offshore wind deal

Athens-listed construction group Ellaktor is very close to finalizing an agreement with one of the largest pan-European energy groups. Market sources report that a strategic partnership is in the works with Norwegian group Equinor, one of the leaders in the field of offshore wind farms, regarding the emerging and promising field of development, operation and management of offshore wind farms in Greece.

In this way, the circle of strategic partnerships between Greek and foreign groups is expected to be completed, as Ellaktor was the last major player not to have entered into a corresponding agreement.

Cooperation with foreign groups is a one-way street for Greek companies, given that they do not have the relevant experience and know-how. For this reason, in the relevant institutional framework, those interested in operating in this market should have 10 years of experience in the development and operation of offshore wind farms, with a total output of 100 megawatts or more, as well as an annual turnover of at least 2 billion euros as a minimum requirement.

Equinor has its evolution into one of the world’s largest “clean” energy groups at the core of its strategy, with the offshore wind sector playing a central role in realizing this goal.