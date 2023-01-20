ECONOMY

Volos port deadline for expressions of interest put back

Greece has extended by two weeks, to February 3, the deadline for expressions of interest in the sale of a majority stake in the port of Volos, the country’s privatization agency TAIPED said on Wednesday.

“The granting of an extension was deemed necessary following requests from four investment schemes,” the agency said in a statement without naming the investors.

TAIPED initiated the process for the sale of at least 67% in the Volos Port Authority in October. [Reuters]

