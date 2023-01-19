Support for young freelancers

The government is attempting to support young freelancers in their first professional steps through a favorable tax framework.

In this context, new self-employed people will be taxed on their 2022 income at a rate of 4.5% – i.e. at a rate that is 50% lower than that which applies to the first tax bracket.

The reduced tax rate will apply for the first three years of their activity, as long as the annual gross income from their business activity does not exceed 10,000 euros.

At the same time, for the first five years from the start of their business, the young freelance professionals will be exempt from the fee for practicing a profession (“telos epitidevmatos”), while the amount of the advance income tax to be certified is reduced by half – i.e. to 27.5%.

The possibility of exemption from value-added tax is also provided, as long as their annual gross income is less than €10,000. Youth entrepreneurship is also bolstered by the waiving of the minimum starting capital upon setting up a one-person enterprise.

For their income from a business activity, freelancers must submit an income tax declaration, specifically the E1 and E3 forms.