Energy storage to determine success of ‘green’ plan

The storage of energy produced from renewable sources is critical to the success of the “green” transition.

For this reason, the new state blueprint directs investment interest in new technologies and mainly in storage. Companies’ interest in storage systems is strong and already exceeds the goals set by the blueprint.

In early January, the Regulatory Authority for Energy approved applications for storage projects totaling 19,426 gigawatts, when the 2030 target calls for 8.1 GW of capacity from batteries and pumped storage.

The government and the industry agree that storage projects will determine whether the RES penetration targets are met.