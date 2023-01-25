ECONOMY ECONOMY

Greek cars are oldest in the EU

[InTime News]

Greece has the oldest fleet of passenger cars in the European Union, with an average age of 17 years, when the EU average is 12 years, according to data published by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) up to the year 2021.

Estonia has the second oldest passenger car fleet (16.8 years) followed by the Czech Republic (15.6).

Unfortunately, according to ACEA data, the situation is similar in the bus and truck category. Greece, although a tourism country, has the second oldest bus fleet (19 years), when the average age of buses in the EU is 12.7 years.

The country with the oldest fleet of buses is in Romania (20.2).

