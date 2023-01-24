Investment of €24 bln in 2023

Investments via the Recovery Fund will be in full swing in 2023 and if the elections do not stop the momentum that has developed, the Finance Ministry calculates that only the private investments that will have been launched by the end of the year with its loans or subsidies will reach 14 billion euros.

To these, competent sources state, must be added approximately another €10 billion of public investments, as well as Public and Private Sector Concession Contracts, flagship investments and others that justify the budget forecast for an increase in total investments, public and private, by 15.5% this year.

Therefore, Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis stated last week that these investments are only the tip of the iceberg of what is to come, which will allow Greece to rise to new levels of investment.

Skylakakis argued that the initial goal of mobilizing investments of €60 billion from the Recovery Fund, which had appeared optimistic, now looks achievable. He added, however, that the problem Greece may have will be the shortage of human resources, both in labor and management, to implement these investments.