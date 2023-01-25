ECONOMY

Data indicate large gas deposits off Crete, says minister

Seismic data obtained so far by the Sanco Swift, the Norwegian exploration vessel leased by ExxonMobil, southwest of the island of Crete, allegedly point to the existence of large natural gas deposits in the area.

In comments made Tuesday on the sidelines of an event organized by the Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (EDEYEP), Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said the deposits could potentially plug the European Union’s Russian gas supply gap for a decade.

Earlier Tuesday, the minister was reportedly briefed by ExxonMobil officials on the progress of surveys.

