Greek spirits winning over local, international markets

The Greek distillery industry is brimming with optimism as Greek beverages are gaining an increasing foothold domestically and abroad. From 2019 to 2022, exports rose 22%, spearheaded by ouzo.

“In Greece we may have in mind the typical image of ouzo with meze by the sea, but the truth is 70% of ouzo produced in the country is exported,” says Greek Federation of Spirits Producers President Haris Mavrakis.

Mastic liqueur, dry gin, aged tsipouro and new brandies are just some products which will be presented for the first time to the public on Sunday at the Greek Distillate 2023 event at the Athens Conservatory.

Domestic production of spirits and other alcoholic beverages was 18.8 million liters in 2021 (+1% from 2020). Tellingly, 72% of the Greek production of alcoholic beverages have protected geographical indications (PGI) while some 330 companies produce 67 million bottles of alcoholic beverages annually.