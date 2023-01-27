Greece signs agreement with EIB on €900 mln funding

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Greek authorities on Thursday announced new financing agreements, worth 900 million euros in total, that will support priority investments in high-impact, large-scale projects across the country, focused on the green and digital transitions.

The two key agreements will help build a more competitive, innovative, and export-oriented growth model for Greece, and promote urban regeneration in local municipalities.

The EU co-financing operation agreed will enable the smooth financing of programs implemented under the Greek 2021-2027 Partnership Agreement between the EU and Greece and increase both their economic and social impact.

The €600 million of financing represents the first tranche of €1 billion in EIB support for the Greek national contribution to EU structural fund-backed priority investments across the country.

It will facilitate vital projects to be completed or expanded to increase their impact.

In addition, €300 million in long-term financing via the Consignment Deposits and Loans Fund will back new investment in high-impact local projects over the coming years under the pioneering Antonis Tritsis Sustainable Urban Investment program.