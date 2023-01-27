ECONOMY

Greece signs agreement with EIB on €900 mln funding

Greece signs agreement with EIB on €900 mln funding

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Greek authorities on Thursday announced new financing agreements, worth 900 million euros in total, that will support priority investments in high-impact, large-scale projects across the country, focused on the green and digital transitions.

The two key agreements will help build a more competitive, innovative, and export-oriented growth model for Greece, and promote urban regeneration in local municipalities.

The EU co-financing operation agreed will enable the smooth financing of programs implemented under the Greek 2021-2027 Partnership Agreement between the EU and Greece and increase both their economic and social impact.

The €600 million of financing represents the first tranche of €1 billion in EIB support for the Greek national contribution to EU structural fund-backed priority investments across the country.

It will facilitate vital projects to be completed or expanded to increase their impact.

In addition, €300 million in long-term financing via the Consignment Deposits and Loans Fund will back new investment in high-impact local projects over the coming years under the pioneering Antonis Tritsis Sustainable Urban Investment program.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Primary sector projects to benefit from RRF
ECONOMY

Primary sector projects to benefit from RRF

Greek T-bill auction raises €812.5 mln
ECONOMY

Greek T-bill auction raises €812.5 mln

Margin for more gov’t support
FINANCE

Margin for more gov’t support

T-bill auction planned on Wednesday
ECONOMY

T-bill auction planned on Wednesday

Athens has received over 11 bln euros from RRF
ECONOMY

Athens has received over 11 bln euros from RRF

Cyprus protests portrayal as safe haven for Russian money
ECONOMY

Cyprus protests portrayal as safe haven for Russian money