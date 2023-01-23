ECONOMY BUSINESS

TaxiMe app expanding its services

The TaxiMe app, born in the laboratories of the University of Thessaly, offers integrated “door-to-door” combined transport services, based on the grouping of travel demand.

The reasoning behind this innovation is based on carpooling, the use of a car by as many passengers as possible, and usually splitting the cost of gas. In this case, however, its creators provide the app, which has a wide range of uses concerning the private and public sectors, as a service to third parties.

TaxiMe has already been piloted by Athens Transport and now its creators – professors and researchers at the University of Thessaly – are launching the establishment of a spin-off, which could also take students to school or deliver goods to consumers.

“The application we have developed is based on data processing and analysis of the information provided by users regarding the type of desired route. In this way, the optimal use of resources is ensured, while the citizens are also better served,” explains Thanasis Korakis, assistant professor in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at the University of Thessaly and one of the co-founders of the app.

