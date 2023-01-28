Decision to ban trucks in Athens comes at heavy cost for supermarkets

The implementation of the recent decision of the Regional Authority of Attica to ban trucks over 2 tons from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. is estimated to signify an additional burden of 5 million euros per year for the supermarkets located within the limits of the Municipality of Athens.

The problems in smooth supply caused by the controversial decision of the regional authority of course do not just concern supermarket businesses, but also retail trade as a whole.

Supermarkets and retailers are asking for a transition period of six months and add that substituting conventional lorries with electric vans is not a solution.