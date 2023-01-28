ECONOMY ECONOMY

Decision to ban trucks in Athens comes at heavy cost for supermarkets

Decision to ban trucks in Athens comes at heavy cost for supermarkets

The implementation of the recent decision of the Regional Authority of Attica to ban trucks over 2 tons from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. is estimated to signify an additional burden of 5 million euros per year for the supermarkets located within the limits of the Municipality of Athens.

The problems in smooth supply caused by the controversial decision of the regional authority of course do not just concern supermarket businesses, but also retail trade as a whole.

Supermarkets and retailers are asking for a transition period of six months and add that substituting conventional lorries with electric vans is not a solution.

Transport Economy Retail

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Grocery price cuts on the way
ECONOMY

Grocery price cuts on the way

Named products in Household Basket
RETAIL MARKET

Named products in Household Basket

Physical retail bouncing back
ECONOMY

Physical retail bouncing back

Which products are set to face new hikes
ECONOMY

Which products are set to face new hikes

Products cost more in Greece
ECONOMY

Products cost more in Greece

Cyprus food prices’ wild fluctuation
ECONOMY

Cyprus food prices’ wild fluctuation