Greece to auction T-bills on Feb 1

Greece will sell 625 million euros of three-month Treasury bills on February 1, the country’s Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) said on Friday.

The agency last sold three-month T-bills earlier this month with the paper priced to yield 2.18%.

The settlement date of the new T-bills will be this Friday. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until Thursday, the PDMA said. [Reuters]