Attica rental rates increase 35% in six years

Rental rates have taken off in Attica in the last six years: They have increased by 35%, having recorded a significant rally from 2017 until the end of 2022, and are now very close to the historic high levels of 2009.

In a survey on the matter by Potamianos Real Estate Group, which concerns actual residential lease deals and not the asking rent seen in advertisements, the average asking rent today in Attica stands at 7.9 euros per square meter on a monthly basis, having grown by over a third since 2017.

The cost of renting an apartment for a family (80-100 sq.m.) ranges from €500-800 and in a number of areas exceeds €1,000, the Potamianos survey found. 

