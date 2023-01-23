Demand is increasing for flexible workspaces

The office market expects major shifts in the coming years, due to the emergence of hybrid work and the increased need to create flexible workspaces.

The reduced presence of ever more workers in the workplace is a trend that has intensified since the pandemic and is expected to diversify the way office buildings are used, increasing the need for greater flexibility.

Today it is estimated that around 25-30 flexible workplaces operate in Greece, mainly in Athens and Thessaloniki.

By 2025 this number is seen doubling to at least 50 office buildings where this model will be implemented, complete with workstations on a need-to-lease basis.