ECONOMY PROPERTY

Demand is increasing for flexible workspaces

Demand is increasing for flexible workspaces

The office market expects major shifts in the coming years, due to the emergence of hybrid work and the increased need to create flexible workspaces.

The reduced presence of ever more workers in the workplace is a trend that has intensified since the pandemic and is expected to diversify the way office buildings are used, increasing the need for greater flexibility.

Today it is estimated that around 25-30 flexible workplaces operate in Greece, mainly in Athens and Thessaloniki.

By 2025 this number is seen doubling to at least 50 office buildings where this model will be implemented, complete with workstations on a need-to-lease basis. 

Property Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek construction companies fear staff shortages
ECONOMY

Greek construction companies fear staff shortages

Workathlon tourism career day in Thessaloniki
ECONOMY

Workathlon tourism career day in Thessaloniki

Staff shortages in Cyprus tourism in 2022
EMPLOYMENT

Staff shortages in Cyprus tourism in 2022

Process to boost minimum wage being fast-tracked
ECONOMY

Process to boost minimum wage being fast-tracked

New digital card available for unemployed
ECONOMY

New digital card available for unemployed

Fresh decline in Greece’s jobless rate
ECONOMY

Fresh decline in Greece’s jobless rate