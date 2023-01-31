ECONOMY

Staikouras: Greece’s prospects are good, more work is needed

Staikouras: Greece’s prospects are good, more work is needed
[InTime News]

Addressing an event held in his home town Lamia in his honor, after he was named Finance Minister of the Year 2023 for Europe by the FT group’s Banker magazine, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras stressed that the distinction awarded to him was “not just personal but primarily collective.”

“The European distinction for my person reflects the recognition and approval of the international community for the performance and progress of our country…. in the crucial area of the economy,” Staikouras said, adding that it was also a harbinger of “yet more successes for our country, even greater conquests for our people, even better prospects for our children…”

He noted that this is “a reward for the sacrifices of the Greek people but also a confirmation of the government’s hard work… and an incessant effort that began in July 2019 and is ongoing.”

Staikouras said that Greece could be proud of what it has achieved and optimistic about what was coming, since its prospects were realistically good, but could not afford to become complacent “as we still have a lot of work ahead of us.”

“We will do this [work], all together, in a climate of national responsibility and seriousness, with the greatest possible political consensus and understanding, further forging social cohesion,” he added.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
SMEs to get plenty of funding
FINANCE

SMEs to get plenty of funding

Staikouras: ‘Greece has turned a page’
ECONOMY

Staikouras: ‘Greece has turned a page’

Disproportionate rise in Greek food prices
ECONOMY

Disproportionate rise in Greek food prices

Decision to ban trucks in Athens comes at heavy cost for supermarkets
ECONOMY

Decision to ban trucks in Athens comes at heavy cost for supermarkets

Disposable income rebounds
ECONOMY

Disposable income rebounds

FinMin presents six priorities during meeting with ESM chief
ECONOMY

FinMin presents six priorities during meeting with ESM chief