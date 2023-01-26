FinMin presents six priorities during meeting with ESM chief

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras has presented the six priorities of the Greek economy amid a turbulent geopolitical landscape, persistent high inflation and tighter monetary policy.

Speaking during a meeting in Athens with Pierre Gramegna, managing director of the European Stability Mechanism, Staikouras said these priorities were safeguarding existing fiscal responsibility, dealing with the economic consequences of multi-layered crises by exploiting any available fiscal space, implementing structural changes, bringing forward the exploitation of the Recovery and Resilience Fund’s financing, addressing the problem of high, accumulated private debt and Greece’s continued active participation in the design of a new European economic architecture.

Welcoming the ESM’s new head on his first visit to Athens since taking over his post, Staikouras said his presence was proof of the importance that the ESM chief gives to continuing and further enhancing the regular, efficient and mutually beneficial cooperation between Greece and the ESM.

Gramegna, on his part, congratulated the government, the people of Greece, and the finance minister for the impressive results of the economy and noted that the ESM has been standing side-by-side with Greece for over a decade. “And it is great to see the remarkable progress that the country has made during this period. And the progress continued even in the face of new crises: first the pandemic and now the energy crisis spurred by the terrible war on Ukraine,” Gramegna said. [AMNA]