Power subsidies for the industrial sector, too
Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas will on Tuesday morning announce the subsidies for February electricity consumption, which will be significantly lower than those of January, after the de-escalation of the wholesale electricity price led to a nominal kilowatt-hour price 60% below the current price.
The subsidy package will also include the industrial sector, which was left out of the initial planning, a decision that was mainly based on the need to save available funds from the state budget for a series of other social benefits already announced. This is thanks to the de-escalation of the wholesale rates.