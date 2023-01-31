ECONOMY ENERGY

Power subsidies for the industrial sector, too

Power subsidies for the industrial sector, too

Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas will on Tuesday morning announce the subsidies for February electricity consumption, which will be significantly lower than those of January, after the de-escalation of the wholesale electricity price led to a nominal kilowatt-hour price 60% below the current price.

The subsidy package will also include the industrial sector, which was left out of the initial planning, a decision that was mainly based on the need to save available funds from the state budget for a series of other social benefits already announced. This is thanks to the de-escalation of the wholesale rates.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
No need for another Fuel Pass thanks to drop in prices
ECONOMY

No need for another Fuel Pass thanks to drop in prices

Nicosia set to push for more solar panels
CYPRUS

Nicosia set to push for more solar panels

Turkey to host summit of gas buyers, sellers next month
ECONOMY

Turkey to host summit of gas buyers, sellers next month

Greece could have up to 3.5 billion barrels in fossil fuel deposits, HEREMA estimates
ECONOMY

Greece could have up to 3.5 billion barrels in fossil fuel deposits, HEREMA estimates

Fall in gas prices reducing subsidies cost
ECONOMY

Fall in gas prices reducing subsidies cost

Gov’t approves construction of FSRU off Corinth
ECONOMY

Gov’t approves construction of FSRU off Corinth