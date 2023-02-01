ECONOMY TOURISM

Costa Navarino opening its doors this month

Costa Navarino opening its doors this month

The 2023 season is launching at Costa Navarino on February 19 with the opening of The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, a week ahead of the long Carnival weekend on February 25-27.

The four golf courses will open on February 20, while the Mouratoglou Tennis Center will welcome players of all levels at its 16 courts as of March.

Energy-filled W Costa Navarino will open its gates for only its second year on April 5, with new suites and two- and three-bedroom villas, complete with private pools.

It will be followed on April 13 by The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort. April will also see the arrival of Navarino Agora and the new Watersports Hub. 

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Serb tourism puts Crete in focus
ECONOMY

Serb tourism puts Crete in focus

Rodos Park hotel adopts a new identity
TOURISM

Rodos Park hotel adopts a new identity

Greece hires advisers for Athens airport sale
ECONOMY

Greece hires advisers for Athens airport sale

Seeking the right tourism job
EMPLOYMENT

Seeking the right tourism job

Kikilias points to good prospects for tourists from US
ECONOMY

Kikilias points to good prospects for tourists from US

New air link to Athens from Kuwait this summer
ECONOMY

New air link to Athens from Kuwait this summer