Costa Navarino opening its doors this month

The 2023 season is launching at Costa Navarino on February 19 with the opening of The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, a week ahead of the long Carnival weekend on February 25-27.

The four golf courses will open on February 20, while the Mouratoglou Tennis Center will welcome players of all levels at its 16 courts as of March.

Energy-filled W Costa Navarino will open its gates for only its second year on April 5, with new suites and two- and three-bedroom villas, complete with private pools.

It will be followed on April 13 by The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort. April will also see the arrival of Navarino Agora and the new Watersports Hub.