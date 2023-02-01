Serb tourism puts Crete in focus

A delegation from the Serbian Parliament, along with Serbia’s ambassador in Greece, Dusan Spasojevic, met with Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Tuesday in Athens and informed him that as of this April national carrier Air Serbia will operate scheduled flights to four more Greek destinations: It will fly out of Belgrade to Iraklio three times a week (with a fourth service added as of June), to Hania three times per week, plus two weekly flights each to Corfu and Rhodes.

The delegation also invited Kikilias to meet his Serbian counterpart and visit the Belgrade international fair on February 23-26, which this year will have Crete as the honored tourism destination.

The Serbian parliamentarians further raised the issue of roaming costs for cellphone users from Serbia, noting that visitors to Greece face additional charges when using their devices in this country, and that may be deterring between 300,000 and 400,000 of them each year from visiting.