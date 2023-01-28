Kikilias points to good prospects for tourists from US

Direct flights from the US are expected to bring more than 1 million travelers and well over 1 billion euros in revenue to Greece in the coming tourism season, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Friday in an interview with public broadcaster ERT.

“From March 11, Delta’s first flight from New York is coming and 56 flights per week from the US and Canada have already been announced so far. As winter and spring progress, more flights will be added,” said Kikilias.

Regarding the forecasts for the coming season, he pointed out that the picture that exists from the number of pre-bookings is excellent, with the performance of 2023 expected to be better than that of 2022, especially in the first months.