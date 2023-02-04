Eight expressions of interest in Volos port sale

Privatizations agency TAIPED has received eight expressions of interest in the sale of a majority stake in the port of Volos, it said on Friday.

TAIPED initiated the sale process for at least 67% of the Volos Port Authority in October. The interested parties are: Advance Properties; GEK Terna; a consortium of Goldair Cargo and Goldair Handling; a consortium of Intrakat and TEKAL; a consortium of Israel Shipyards Industries and Hellenic Halyvourgia; Mariner Capital; QTerminals; and Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH).

The main activities of the Volos Port Authority include freight and container services, steel and scrap metal, dry and wet bulk cargo and passenger services, including ferry boats to the Sporades islands, as well as cruise activities, it said. [Reuters]