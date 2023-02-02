Japan Tobacco head praises PM for promoting investments

The chairman of Japan Tobacco Inc (JT), Mutsuo Iwai, praised the leadership of the Greek government for promoting an investment-friendly environment during a recent visit to Tokyo by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a JT announcement said on Wednesday.

During an official meeting between Mitsotakis and members of the Japanese Business Federation (Keidanren), Iwai expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the Greek government for promoting an investment-friendly environment.

In addition, Mitsotakis applauded Japan Tobacco International in Greece for its export performance, while the head of the Prime Minister’s Economic Office, Alex Patelis, referred to the importance of export activities for the Greek economy.

The Greek prime minister praised JT for its support of tobacco producers and its contribution, as a long-term and reliable buyer of tobacco leaves, for the preservation of agricultural jobs, but also for its performance in the field of employee satisfaction, receiving the highest distinction as the leading employer in Greece.

Mitsotakis also expressed hope that Japanese companies will further promote investment in Greece and maintain the will to continue to have a level of interaction based on good faith, which is always the policy of the Greek government.