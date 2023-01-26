P&G expanding its presence in Greece

The Procter & Gamble Group is expanding in the field of supply chain and logistics through the creation of a European central distribution hub, aiming at further strengthening its presence in Greece, an announcement said on Tuesday.

The hub to be based in Greece will be staffed by a new group of people, who will support the company’s 40 distribution centers in Europe in terms of some important functions, such as those relating to inventories, service level analysis, quality processes etc.

This new scheme will simultaneously be able to develop innovations and export knowledge necessary for the creation of economies of scale, through better coordination and seamless operation of the supply chain, the announcement said.

Greece was chosen by the company as the seat of its new Center of Excellence thanks to its pivotal geographical location and the country’s prospects in the supply chain sector, on the one hand, and on the other because of the high levels of training of its workforce, which stands out for its talent and expertise.