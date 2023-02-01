ECONOMY

PM invites Japanese investments to Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis extolled the “very interesting investment opportunities” Greece has to offer in a multitude of areas, not only in tourism but also in sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, services and in fields related to green and digital transition.

During his speech at the Greek-Japanese Business Conference held at the offices of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Tokyo, Mitsotakis said it is extremely important to use all the opportunities available to bring Japanese and Greek companies together to explore mutually beneficial opportunities.

“It is not only our unique geographical location at the ‘crossroads’ of three continents. It is not only the fact that we offer access to the largest single market in the world. It is also about the fact that our government is deeply committed to making life and business as easy and seamless as possible for any foreign investor in Greece,” he said.

He echoed similar sentiments at the University of Tokyo. “The history of today’s Greece is a history of dynamic economic transformation,” he said, stressing that Greece today is only one step away from regaining investment grade status. “We expect growth close to 2%, despite many adversities and challenges, in 2023,” he noted. 

 

