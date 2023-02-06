ECONOMY RETAIL

Hypermarkets turn into malls

Supermarket chains are constantly expanding their product range. They are selling more and more electrical appliances, toys, clothing and footwear, garden items, books and seasonal wares, while at the same time providing more services, with the operation of restaurants within the stores, playgrounds, car charging stations, as well as parcel drop-off boxes (lockers).

Contrary to what the chains themselves expected, under the burden of inflation, large stores (hypermarkets) continued to be very popular in 2022 and to be transformed, through the expansion of the services provided, into shopping and entertainment destinations for the entire family.

According to the latest data available from market research company IRI, in 2022 the share of stores with an area of more than 2,500 square meters stood at 14.5%, with turnover realized in stores in this category increasing by 7.9% compared to 2021.

Why did this happen? Consumers find better deals there – as chains have found ways to attract customers – than in smaller stores, plus hypermarkets offer consumers an option for shopping and having fun without having to spend time and money elsewhere.

