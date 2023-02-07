ECONOMY

Greek power subsidies exceed 1,000 euros per household

[InTime News]

The benefit from electricity subsidies for the average Greek household exceeds 1,100 euros from the implementation of the mechanism for imposing a cap on the revenues of electricity producers and the abolition of the tariff adjustment clause, which was replaced by the announcement, each month, of the charges applicable the following month.

This amount arises as a benefit for a household that consumes 500 kilowatt-hours per month (90% of households do not exceed this consumption limit, according to the Energy Ministry) based on the PPC household tariff for the period from August 2022 to February 2023. 

Energy Finance

