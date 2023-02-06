Looking for funds to support energy-intensive companies

The government is in the process of looking for funds from the budget in order to subsidize electricity consumption in energy-intensive industries.

This is necessary as the pressure on such enterprises’ competitiveness began to be felt after the fixed-rate contracts with Public Power Corporation expired in December 2022.

The subsidy will range between 50 euros per megawatt-hour, according to the proposal by the Finance Ministry, and €70/MWh, as proposed by the Environment & Energy Ministry.

For example, the total annual cost of the €50/MWh subsidy for energy-intensive industries would be below €200 million.