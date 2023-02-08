ADMIE’s 10-year Development Plan 2024-2033

Strengthening electricity interconnections with Italy and Albania along with electricity transmission infrastructure in western and northern Greece are included in a new 10-year Development Plan 2024-2033 unveiled by Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE).

The new program will be implemented after consultation and approval by the Regulatory Authority for Energy.

The Greece-Italy interconnection envisages the increase of transmission capacity to 1,500 megawatts, three times the current capacity.

The interconnection with Albania envisages completion of a new 400-kilovolt transmission line by 2030, with the transmission capacity projected to increase by at least 200 MW.

The two interconnections will significantly upgrade the country’s export capacity in green energy.

Manos Manousakis, chairman and CEO of ADMIE, said: “ADMIE constantly strengthens international interconnections and is creating even more powerful electricity infrastructure throughout the country. Despite the challenges of the current energy situation, ADMIE is moving steadily to implement a 10-year Development Plan that will more than double the Greek transmission system by 2030.”