ECONOMY ENERGY

Subsidy for photovoltaics requires installation of batteries

The subsidies for the new “Photovoltaics on Roofs” program will be directed exclusively to photovoltaic systems that incorporate a battery, with the latter being 100% subsidized, while the total subsidy will cover 60% of the cost, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas says in an interview with Kathimerini.

As far as the course of energy prices are concerned, he estimates that despite their recent de-escalation, any forecast would be risky, and recalls that according to market analysts, the next winter will also be difficult.

He also emphasizes that the government is considering subsidizing electricity consumption for energy-intensive industries.

Energy Finance

