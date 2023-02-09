Shift in taxman’s strategy

The Independent Authority for Tax Revenue (AADE) is making changes to its inspections strategy, shifting attention to cases and sectors of the economy that record high delinquency as well as collectability based on objective risk analysis criteria and data from internal and external information sources.

The focus will be on businesses and individuals who had value-added tax and income tax rebates without inspections, cases of audits carried out simultaneously by Greek and foreign tax authorities to detect foul play and cases arising from requests submitted by foreign tax authorities.

In addition to the prioritization of cases to establish the fulfillment of obligations in the taxation of property transfers, inheritances, donations and parental concessions, all capital transfer taxation cases for which the deadline for the tax authorities to impose fines expires on December 31, 2023 will be checked. This will also concern real estate that is not part of the objective value system and cases where the taxpayer has not accepted the tax authorities’ provisional assessment.

Changes made in recent years with the upgrading of online systems make it possible to limit tax evasion, as e-books, the Elenxis electronic system etc help uncover illegal money, while efforts to increase electronic transactions are also leading to a rise in public revenue and reduction of VAT evasion.

Thousands of taxpayers (salaried, property owners and self-employed) will be checked through complex cross-checks. Taxpayers with deposits and property abroad who don’t declaring them will also be high on the agenda. E-books (myDATA) will be used for businesses and freelancers, while taxpayers and businesses that submitted zero VAT returns while active will also be searched.

The changes in inspection strategy are being introduced after conducting a risk identification, analysis and assessment study, which was compiled per category of audit services in groups of taxpayers with similar features; that is, specific professional sectors but also individuals with large assets.