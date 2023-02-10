Larco cost taxpayers 5.77 bln euros from 1989 to 2019

The operation of mining company Larco under state management is estimated to have cost Greek taxpayers 5.77 billion euros in 2015 prices for the period 1989-2019. This is the conclusion of a study by the Center for Liberal Studies (KEFiM) on the issue.

It also pointed out that in 2020 Larco owed approximately €480 million in overdue arrears, mainly to public enterprises and organizations.

This survey comes a few days after the decision for the consortium of GEK Terna and AD Holdings to acquire the company and its mines, following the tenders by Larco’s special administrator and the state asset utilization fund (TAIPED).