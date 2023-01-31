One bidder for Markopoulo Olympic Equestrian Center

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) announced Tuesday it had received one bid for the long-term lease of part of the former Olympic Equestrian Center of Markopoulo in eastern Attica, where the equestrian events during the 2004 Olympic Games were held.

The bid was submitted by APLEKTON Holdings Co. Limited.

The property to be developed has an area of 589,500 square meters and includes indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

It is located within the administrative boundaries of the Municipality of Markopoulo, 43 kilometers from the center of Athens and 13 km from Athens International Airport.