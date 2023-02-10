Deutsche Telekom refutes rumor of OTE sale plans
Deutsche Telekom on Friday dismissed press reports alleging that the German telecoms group intended to sell its equity stake in OTE, saying such rumors were completely groundless, that OTE’s operating performance was excellent and its investment in Greece was of strategic importance.
In an announcement, OTE noted that Deutsche Telekom AG has said that the management was doing a very good job and that DT has repeatedly said that its investment in Greece is of strategic importance.