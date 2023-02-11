ECONOMY BANKING

Mortgage subsidy applications reach 14,000 in 10 days

Applications from vulnerable households for having banks subsidize the installments of their loan secured against their first home have so far reached 14,000 in just 10 days.

The platform opened on February 1 and according to the banks’ estimates, the beneficiaries amount to 25,000-30,000.

The plan to support vulnerable households provides for a subsidy of 50% of the increase in the installment resulting from the rise in interest rates, with June 30, 2022 being the starting date for calculating the increase.

So, if the installment of a mortgage loan last June was 400 euros and has increased to date to €500, the subsidy will be €50.

