ECONOMY ECONOMY

Cyprus construction declines

Cyprus construction declines

Building permits issued in Cyprus in the period January-November 2022 declined by an annual 5.4% with the total value rising by 1.2% reflecting increasing construction costs amid soaring inflation and supply chain disruptions.

According to data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat), total building permits issued in January-November declined to 6,986 compared with 7,386 in the respective period of last year.

Permits for residential buildings declined by 8% year-on-year, dropping to 4,767 compared with 5,180, whereas permits for non-residential buildings dropped by 5.1% year-on-year to 1,088 permits compared with 1,146. Divisions of plots in January-November were down by an annual 3.8%. Civil engineering projects rose 13.9% to 475 from 417, whereas road construction rose by 22.4% year-on-year.

The total number of housing units for the period of January-November marked an annual drop of 5.1%, declining to 8,979 from 9,466 in the respective period of last year, while the total value of building permits also marked a reduction of 5.1% year-on-year, CyStat added. The total value of the building permits issued in January-November amounted to 2.28 billion euros.

Cyprus Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nicosia’s ‘mortgage-to-rent’
CYPRUS

Nicosia’s ‘mortgage-to-rent’

Fake money rises 113% in Cyprus
CYPRUS

Fake money rises 113% in Cyprus

Cyprus aids women in business
ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Cyprus aids women in business

Cyprus to register red potato
AGRICULTURE

Cyprus to register red potato

Cyprus home construction in decline
ECONOMY

Cyprus home construction in decline

Cyprus sees its workers earn more
ECONOMY

Cyprus sees its workers earn more