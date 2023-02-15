Time has come for the new freight center in Western Attica

After many years of delays, 2023 is expected to be the year when the Goldair-ETVA VIPE consortium is set to start building the freight center on the Thriasio Plain in Western Attica.

Following the ratification in November of the concession contract, whose amount is estimated to exceed 200 million euros, the developments leading to the start of the project’s implementation have intensified.

According to information, the recent approval of the master plan for the freight center foresees the increase of the planned building to more than 300,000 square meters (from 210,000 sq.m.), which strengthens the project’s viability.