ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Negligible loss for local benchmark

ATHEX: Negligible loss for local benchmark

Wednesday’s mixed session at the Greek stock market left the benchmark with negligible losses following a considerable rising streak, and the majority of stocks with gains. The day started with the main index testing the waters above 1,100 points, before settling for practically the same level as Tuesday, mainly on the decline of bank stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,093.15 points, shedding 0.08% from Tuesday’s 1,093.97 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.25% to end at 2,646.04 points.

Τhe banks index dropped 1.55%, as Piraeus sank 3.11%, National gave up 2.57% and Eurobank parted with 2.06%, while Alpha advanced 0.90%.

GEK Terna grabbed 2.78%, Helleniq Energy improved 2.47%, Public Power Corporation climbed 2.13% and Titan Cement earned 2%, as Ellaktor conceded 2.27%, Lamda Development lost 1.77% and Aegean Airlines declined 1.20%.

In total 81 stocks enjoyed gains, 47 registered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 122.3 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €126.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.79% to 101.37 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Local index manages another rise
STOCKS

ATHEX: Local index manages another rise

ATHEX: Stocks soar in Athens and Nicosia
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks soar in Athens and Nicosia

Stock market prices rating upgrade in
STOCKS

Stock market prices rating upgrade in

ATHEX: Stock market grabs 3.36% this week
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market grabs 3.36% this week

ATHEX: Local stocks continue to climb
STOCKS

ATHEX: Local stocks continue to climb

ATHEX: Biggest daily advance in four months
STOCKS

ATHEX: Biggest daily advance in four months