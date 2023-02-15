ATHEX: Negligible loss for local benchmark

Wednesday’s mixed session at the Greek stock market left the benchmark with negligible losses following a considerable rising streak, and the majority of stocks with gains. The day started with the main index testing the waters above 1,100 points, before settling for practically the same level as Tuesday, mainly on the decline of bank stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,093.15 points, shedding 0.08% from Tuesday’s 1,093.97 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.25% to end at 2,646.04 points.

Τhe banks index dropped 1.55%, as Piraeus sank 3.11%, National gave up 2.57% and Eurobank parted with 2.06%, while Alpha advanced 0.90%.

GEK Terna grabbed 2.78%, Helleniq Energy improved 2.47%, Public Power Corporation climbed 2.13% and Titan Cement earned 2%, as Ellaktor conceded 2.27%, Lamda Development lost 1.77% and Aegean Airlines declined 1.20%.

In total 81 stocks enjoyed gains, 47 registered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 122.3 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €126.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.79% to 101.37 points.