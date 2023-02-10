ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market grabs 3.36% this week

The main index of the Greek stock market closed the week with significant gains, in excess of 3%, despite the profit taking that on Friday saw its benchmark come off Thursday’s eight-year high. 

The addition of Motor Oil to the MSCI Standard Greece index and the growth momentum of previous days offered a temporary boost to prices in the morning before traders chose to cash in some of their hefty recent gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,068.12 points, shedding 0.63% from Thursday’s 1,074.67 points. On a weekly basis it climbed 3.36%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.32% to end at 2,609.54 points and the banks index conceded 0.43%. GEK Terna slumped 5.53%, Viohalco and Sarantis dropped 3.35%, Quest Holding lost 3.24% and Terna Energy fell 3.17%, while OPAP rose 4.55% and Motor Oil grabbed 3.18%.

In total 41 stocks showed gains, 70 suffered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 141.6 million euros, down from Thursday’s €147.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.21% to close at 97.65 points.

