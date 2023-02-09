ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Local stocks continue to climb

ATHEX: Local stocks continue to climb

With the positive course of stock prices continuing in Athens and the closure of the Istanbul stock market until next Tuesday, Athinon Avenue is growing stronger by the day, a trend that showed no sign of changing on Thursday, with the benchmark climbing to highs unseen since September 2014. The high volume of trading is also telling of the increased interest the Greek bourse has obtained.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,074.67 points, adding 0.98% to Wednesday’s 1,064.43 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.14% to end up at 2,617.91 points.

The banks index collected 1.59%, as National earned 3.91%, Eurobank gained 1.52% and Alpha augmented 0.46%, while Piraeus eased 0.24%. Jumbo soared 6.15%, Aegean Airlines jumped 3.04%, Viohalco increased 2.91% and Motor Oil improved 2.64%, just as OTE telecom gave up 0.97%.

In total 71 stocks saw gains, 42 sustained losses and 25 remained unchanged. 

Turnover amounted to 147.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €128.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.32% to close at 97.45 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Biggest daily advance in four months
STOCKS

ATHEX: Biggest daily advance in four months

Stock market hits 100-month high
STOCKS

Stock market hits 100-month high

ATHEX: Benchmark stays put on freezing day
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark stays put on freezing day

ATHEX: Seventh week in a row with index gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Seventh week in a row with index gains

ATHEX: Stock market index keeps looking up
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market index keeps looking up

ATHEX: Banks send benchmark even higher
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks send benchmark even higher