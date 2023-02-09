ATHEX: Local stocks continue to climb

With the positive course of stock prices continuing in Athens and the closure of the Istanbul stock market until next Tuesday, Athinon Avenue is growing stronger by the day, a trend that showed no sign of changing on Thursday, with the benchmark climbing to highs unseen since September 2014. The high volume of trading is also telling of the increased interest the Greek bourse has obtained.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,074.67 points, adding 0.98% to Wednesday’s 1,064.43 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.14% to end up at 2,617.91 points.

The banks index collected 1.59%, as National earned 3.91%, Eurobank gained 1.52% and Alpha augmented 0.46%, while Piraeus eased 0.24%. Jumbo soared 6.15%, Aegean Airlines jumped 3.04%, Viohalco increased 2.91% and Motor Oil improved 2.64%, just as OTE telecom gave up 0.97%.

In total 71 stocks saw gains, 42 sustained losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 147.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €128.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.32% to close at 97.45 points.