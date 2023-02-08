ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Biggest daily advance in four months

Thursday’s announcement of the MSCI index restructuring and rumors from abroad about certain funds shifting from the Istanbul bourse to the Athens Stock Exchange came on top of anticipation of new mergers and acquisitions in the local market on Wednesday, further boosting the Greek benchmark. It has now risen to levels unseen since September 2014.  

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,064.43 points, adding 2.20% to Tuesday’s 1,041.51 points and notching up the biggest daily rise in four months. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.26% to end up at 2,588.52 points.

The banks index advanced 3.64%, as National jumped 4.21%, Alpha grabbed 4.19%, Piraeus augmented 4.18% and Eurobank climbed 2.55%.

OTE telecom jumped 4.46%, Viohalco soared 4.39% and GEK Terna earned 2.99%. Ellaktor, on the other hand, shed 1.57%.

In total 99 stocks rose, 16 fell and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 128.7 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €124.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.13% to close at 97.76 points. 

Stocks

