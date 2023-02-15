ECONOMY AIR TRAVEL

Aegean Air expands further into the Middle East

Aegean Airlines is strengthening its presence in the Middle East, launching a direct connection between Athens and Kuwait and doubling the seats available on flights to and from Saudi Arabia, with the addition of additional routes to Riyadh and Jeddah, as well as a new destination, Dammam.

According to an announcement by Aegean, the direct connection between Athens and Kuwait is part of its summer flight schedule for 2023, starting in June.

Accordingly, the Athens-Dammam connection will start in May this year and will significantly strengthen Aegean activity in the Saudi market, as the service is planned to operate all year round.

